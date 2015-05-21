WASHINGTON May 21 Legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact passed another important test in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, boosting hopes for a deal that is central to President Barack Obama's strategic shift toward Asia.

The Senate voted 62-38 to limit debate on a bill granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, which is opposed by many of Obama's fellow Democrats.

(Reporting by Rick Cowan and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Will Dunham)