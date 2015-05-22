(Adds rejection of currency rules mandating sanctions)
By Richard Cowan and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Senate on Friday was
poised to approve the "fast-track" authority that President
Barack Obama says he needs to complete a 12-nation Pacific Rim
trade deal central to projecting American influence in Asia.
The Republican-controlled Senate narrowly rejected a push by
some lawmakers to include rules to punish currency manipulators,
a measure the Obama administration worked to defeat.
An alternative amendment, one that opponents
said lacks enforcement, was approved.
Even if a six-year "trade promotion authority" (TPA) bill,
as fast-track is known, passes as expected, it faces a difficult
future in the House of Representatives, where supporters must
overcome opposition from most Democrats and some conservative
Republicans.
Under fast-track, lawmakers would give Obama and his
successor in 2017 the power to negotiate trade deals with
foreign governments knowing that Congress could offer input but
only approve or disapprove the deals and not amend them.
Most immediately, it is the tool Obama needs to complete the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement this year, an
economic alliance that would encompass 40 percent of the world's
economies in countries ranging from Japan to Chile.
Earlier on Friday, Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari
said ministerial meetings on TPP are unlikely until Congress
approves fast-track authority for Obama.
But the deep divisions within the U.S. Congress were on
display on Friday.
"We all know that by passing this legislation, we can show
we're serious about advancing new opportunities for bigger
American paychecks, better American jobs, and a stronger
American economy," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a
Republican, said, urging his 99 Senate colleagues to vote for
the bill.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid dismissed the emerging
TPP as just another trade deal, like past ones, that does little
more than help rich, multinational corporations while
jeopardizing American jobs.
"This trade bill is another example of how we have ignored
in this Congress working men and women in this country," Reid
said.
Assuming Senate passage on Friday, just before the start of
a 10-day Memorial Day holiday congressional recess, the House
likely would take it up in June.
House Speaker John Boehner and Obama will have to use all of
their powers of persuasion to overcome spirited opposition from
U.S. labor and environmental groups, as well as some
conservative lawmakers and lobbying groups that do not want to
give Obama any new powers.
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)