By Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 12 A raging battle over
President Barack Obama's request for "fast-track" authority
central to improving U.S. ties with Asia resumes in the House of
Representatives next week when lawmakers are expected to try to
reverse Friday's defeat of linchpin trade legislation.
House Democrats disregarded Obama's personal pleas and
teamed up with Republicans, for different reasons, to
overwhelmingly defeat a program that helps American workers who
lose their jobs as a result of trade deals.
Supporters were heartened, however, when the House narrowly
approved a separate measure to give Obama "fast-track" authority
to negotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal. But
the legislation is stuck in the House because of the defeat
Obama and House Speaker John Boehner suffered on the first vote.
Both measures are included in one bill and both need to be
approved before the legislation can clear the House.
A House Republican aide told reporters Republican leaders
hope to stage a vote again on Tuesday to pass the worker aid
portion of the bill. That would allow the entire bill to be
signed into law by Obama, but its chances were unclear.
In Japan on Saturday, Economy Minister Akira Amari held out
hope the trade legislation could be revived.
"The fastest schedule for reaching a broad agreement at the
ministerial level has become more difficult," Amari told a news
conference hours after the vote in the U.S. House of
Representatives. "We don't need to be too pessimistic. We'll
closely watch the efforts in the U.S. Congress."
Obama, who made a last-ditch personal appeal to
congressional Democrats to support the worker aid program, urged
lawmakers to get behind the twin initiatives.
"New trade agreements should go hand in hand with support to
American workers who've been harmed by trade in the past," he
said in a statement, noting the program helps about 100,000
workers per year.
Republican Steve Scalise, a member of the House leadership
team, said the president had to work with recalcitrant Democrats
to get the numbers for the program.
"They took a hostage that they might realize now they can't
afford to shoot," he said.
The worker aid program, which expires in September, drew
heavy opposition from both parties, with 158 Republicans joining
144 Democrats in voting "no." The overall vote was 302-126
against.
Trading partners such as Japan have urged the U.S. Congress
to pass fast-track to help wrap up a Pacific Rim trade deal
covering 40 percent of the world's economy.
PERSONAL PLEA FALLS FLAT
Hours before lawmakers were due to vote on the legislation,
Obama arrived at Capitol Hill with Labor Secretary Thomas Perez
for the culmination of a short but intense blitz to counter
union efforts to use the worker support program to kill
fast-track.
The AFL-CIO, the country's largest labor organization,
claimed that funding for the worker aid program would be
insufficient.
But it also rallied support for its cause by arguing that a
vote against worker aid would be the perfect tactic for stopping
fast track.
Fast-track authority would let lawmakers set negotiating
objectives for trade deals, but restrict them to only a
yes-or-no vote on the finished agreement.
Many Democrats worry that giving Obama fast-track authority
to finish the TPP would result in job losses in their home
districts just as the United States makes economic gains that
have led to a brightening jobs picture nationally.
Boehner, the top Republican, in consultation with House
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi - who voted against the worker
program - is expected to weigh next steps.
A House Republican leadership aide said that leading up to
Tuesday, when another vote could occur, Obama had to speak to
Pelosi and House Democrats to get them on board.
"They have the weekend" to build support for the worker aid
program and allow the whole bill to be signed into law, said the
aide, who also left open the possibility of searching for
additional Republican votes.
But a House Democratic aide said it was unlikely that
anything would transpire between Friday and Tuesday to get
Pelosi's vote, or the votes of many more Democrats.
Meanwhile, Pelosi sent a letter to fellow Democrats saying
that prospects for passing a fast-track trade bill "will greatly
increase" if Congress were to pass a "robust" bill authorizing
highway construction projects, which expire at the end of July.
Those road, bridge and mass transit projects are chock full
of good-paying union jobs repairing crumbling infrastructure.
Pelosi also demanded stronger protections in the trade
legislation for workers and the environment, which are not easy
to craft in the few days leading to Tuesday's vote.
The Senate, in a strong bipartisan vote, has already
approved the package of trade measures, which includes a customs
enforcement bill.
That piece of the puzzle passed the House too, but with
provisions that upset many Democrats, for example on giving
countries deemed soft on human trafficking a way to still
participate in fast-tracked trade deals.
Differences will have to be ironed out in a joint meeting of
House and Senate negotiators.
