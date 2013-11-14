By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama has
not been forceful enough in pushing for the "fast-track"
negotiating authority he needs to move trade agreements swiftly
through Congress, two top lawmakers involved with trade said on
Thursday.
The Obama administration wants Congress to quickly pass
Trade Promotion Authority, or TPA, to help it secure a trade
pact with 11 other Pacific Rim nations. TPA, which expired in
2007, would prevent Congress from amending trade deals, an
assurance the White House argues is needed to land an agreement.
Representative Devin Nunes, a California Republican who
leads a trade subcommittee in the House of Representatives, said
Obama had been preoccupied with other issues, such as the new
healthcare law and the civil war in Syria, and needed to start
building a public case for why TPA is important.
"You cannot give public speeches and not make TPA a
priority," Nunes told reporters after delivering remarks on
trade at a conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Democratic Senator Max Baucus, the chairman of the Senate
Finance Committee, told reporters he agreed with Nunes'
assessment.
The Obama administration is in talks to establish a
Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade bloc that would encompass
nearly 40 percent of the global economy.
The lawmakers said that if Obama pushed harder, especially
to win over his fellow Democrats, he could get fast-track
authority soon and complete the TPP.
"I think we're very close to an agreement," Nunes said. "If
the president could come out strong, we really could just drive
this through the finish line."
Democratic lawmakers are often leery that trade agreements
could harm U.S. workers, and many have argued the Obama
administration has not consulted closely enough on what it is
trying to achieve through the TPP talks.
Lawmakers favoring free trade fear that other countries
could form pacts that exclude the United States from important
markets if Washington does not move fast enough.
"We need TPA now because the world will not wait for us.
Since TPA lapsed in July 2007, other countries have negotiated
hundreds of agreements," Baucus told the conference. "If we
cannot plant the seeds around us, American companies will lose
opportunities, jobs and growth."
Baucus said he was confident a TPA bill would be introduced
in Congress before the year ends, but that final action was not
likely. With few days left on the congressional calendar, any
vote would probably not take place until next year.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Peter Cooney)