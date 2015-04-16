By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, April 16 Senior U.S. lawmakers
reached agreement on Thursday on a bill to give the White House
"fast track" authority to negotiate a trade pact with 11 other
Pacific nations that is central to President Barack Obama's
strategic shift toward Asia.
The agreement, over six months in the making, sets the stage
for a tough legislative battle over the rules for Obama's
proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The pact would connect
a dozen economies by cutting trade barriers and harmonizing
standards covering two-fifths of the world economy and a third
of global trade.
The bill gives lawmakers the right to set negotiating
objectives, but would restrict them to a yes-or-no vote on trade
deals such as the TPP, a potential legacy-defining achievement
for President Obama.
The Obama administration announced in late 2009 that it was
entering TPP negotiations with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile,
Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and
Vietnam.
The U.S. Trade Representative calls the negotiation the
"cornerstone" of Obama's Asia-Pacific economic policy. It also
is important to U.S. manufacturers and farmers eager to expand
already significant sales to the region by winning lower tariffs
and other breaks.
U.S. labor unions that are active supporters of Democratic
politicians fear the deal will favor big U.S. corporations at
the expense of American jobs and tougher foreign safety and
environmental standards.
While trade associations and companies such as Intel Corp
, Emerson Electric Co and Microsoft Corp
welcomed the move, unions immediately announced a new
advertising campaign to pressure lawmakers.
Similar arguments raged in the run-up to the 1993
congressional approval of the North American Free Trade
Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Twenty-two years later there is still a debate over that deal,
which badly split the Democratic Party and was passed in the
House of Representatives by a narrow 234-200 vote.
The bill also faces opposition from some conservative
Republicans opposed to delegating power to the White House.
The Obama administration has faced pressure to make progress
on the TPA bill ahead of a meeting between Obama and Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 28 in Washington.
Japanese and U.S. officials met this week in Tokyo in a bid
to strike a two-way deal giving momentum to the pact. Japanese
officials have said success depends on whether the U.S. Congress
approves fast-track measures to ease passage of trade deals, or
trade promotion authority (TPA).
Japan and other TPP countries have said fast-track authority
would give trading partners certainty that agreements will not
be picked apart.
"This is a smart, bipartisan compromise that will help move
America forward," Republican Senate Finance Committee Chairman
Orrin Hatch said after leaders of Congress's tax-writing
committees reached agreement on the legislation, which will be
introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives.
DIFFICULTIES AHEAD
TPP must pass Congress this year to avoid being bogged down
in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. elections where it could put
Hillary Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for
president, in a difficult spot.
As a former member of the Obama administration, she needs to
walk a tightrope between supporting her former boss and warning
of the need for tougher trade deals. Her husband, former
President Bill Clinton, oversaw passage of the NAFTA deal that
many unions loathe.
The deal between Hatch and the panel's top Democrat, Ron
Wyden, to move Trade Promotion Authority ahead in tandem with a
bill to extend support for workers hurt by trade is no guarantee
the legislation will pass Congress. Opponents are lobbying hard
to defeat it and many Democrats are still undecided.
"You bring up TPA in the House today, the best you would
have is a handful of Democrats," Sander Levin, the top Democrat
on the House of Representatives committee responsible for trade,
said at a Bloomberg conference.
Still, 11 members of the New Democrat Coalition, seen as the
most likely source of potential Democratic support, said the
package included several of their priorities and they would work
with colleagues to make the bill as strong as possible.
Chuck Schumer, tipped to become the Senate's Democratic
leader after the 2016 elections, told a committee hearing he
opposes TPA. He and other Senate Finance Committee Democrats
said it is not fair to rush such an important issue.
"You can't fast track fast track - that's a complete
abdication of our responsibilities," said Ohio Democrat Sherrod
Brown.
