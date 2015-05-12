* Fast-track legislation faces key congressional hurdle
* Needs to clear 60-vote threshold to proceed
By Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, May 12 The Pacific trade agreement
faces its first test in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in a
knife-edge vote that may hold the key to President Barack
Obama's diplomatic pivot to Asia.
The Senate vote is one of a likely series of congressional
hurdles to be overcome that will hinge on the support of a
handful of Democrats. The White House has launched a campaign
blitz directed at them in support of granting the president
authority to speed trade deals through Congress.
Fast-track legislation gives lawmakers the right to set
negotiating objectives but restricts them to a yes-or-no vote on
trade deals such as the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, or
TPP, a potential legacy-defining achievement for Obama.
"A loss would not be fatal ... but it's very important to
keep the ball rolling forward," said Fred Bergsten, founding
director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
The TPP would create a free trade zone covering 40 percent
of the world economy - making it the biggest trade deal since
the North American Free Trade Agreement liberalized trade
between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
More than two decades later, that pact is blamed by many on
the left for factory closures and job losses and has soured
sentiment toward the TPP.
"It's incredibly important for American workers that we pass
this bill," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a
Republican, on Monday. Without approval, he said, foreign
companies would have easier access to U.S. markets than U.S.
businesses would have to theirs.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, a fast-track opponent,
wants debate on the imminent expiration of federal
transportation construction projects and a domestic surveillance
program before Congress takes up fast track.
McConnell will have to find 60 votes in the 100-member
Senate to overcome procedural obstacles before work can formally
begin on the fast-track bill, which trading partners have said
they want to see enacted before finalizing the TPP.
That requires support from at least six Democrats. But late
on Monday, No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin questioned whether
McConnell could find enough votes to bring the measure to the
floor.
If the test vote succeeds, the Senate could start
considering amendments to the bill including tough rules against
currency manipulation in trade deals, which the Obama
administration opposes, and human trafficking.
If it fails, Republicans could work on the transportation
and surveillance bills and then try again, or push ahead on
trade without limiting speaking time on the bill, virtually
guaranteeing a lengthy debate.
Failure would send a worrying signal about the level of
support for fast track, which unions, environmental and consumer
groups strongly oppose, as do some conservatives.
"If the cloture vote fails, I think passage becomes less
likely," said United States Business and Industry Council
President Kevin Kearns, a fast-track critic.
The White House is pushing Democrats to support the TPP and
fast track. Seven of 12 Democrats backed the bill during Senate
committee debate.
"This is really an acid test on whether members of Congress
believe in looking outward or looking inward," said Bill Lane,
Global Governmental Affairs director for Caterpillar Inc
, one of many companies pushing for the deal.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)