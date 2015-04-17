By Krista Hughes
| WASHINGTON, April 16
WASHINGTON, April 16 Senior U.S. lawmakers
reached agreement on Thursday on the wording of a bill aimed at
giving the White House "fast track" authority to negotiate a
Pacific trade pact that is central to President Barack Obama's
strategic shift toward Asia.
The agreement, over six months in the making, sets the stage
for a bruising legislative battle over Obama's proposed
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and similar trade deals, with
many Democrats opposed to the legislation along with a small but
vocal contingent of Republicans.
The TPP, a potential legacy-defining achievement for Obama,
would connect a dozen economies by cutting trade barriers and
harmonizing standards covering two-fifths of the world economy
and a third of global trade.
The bill gives lawmakers the right to set negotiating
objectives, but would restrict them to a yes-or-no vote on trade
deals such as the TPP.
The Obama administration announced in late 2009 that it was
entering TPP negotiations with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile,
Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and
Vietnam.
Japan, Washington's key partner in the trade pact, was
cautiously optimistic after the agreement.
"You can say that we have just cleared one obstacle to TPP
negotiations," Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said in
Tokyo on Friday. "Japan is holding working-level talks with the
United States today. Depending on how that goes, I want to
decide today whether or not we can proceed to more formal
minister-level talks."
The U.S. Trade Representative has called TPP the
"cornerstone" of Obama's Asia-Pacific economic policy. It also
is important to U.S. manufacturers and farmers eager to expand
already significant sales to the region by winning lower tariffs
and other breaks.
"This is a smart, bipartisan compromise that will help move
America forward," Republican Senate Finance Committee Chairman
Orrin Hatch said after leaders of Congress's tax-writing
committees reached agreement on the legislation, which will be
introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives.
U.S. labor unions that are active supporters of Democratic
politicians fear the deal will favor big U.S. corporations at
the expense of American jobs and tougher foreign safety and
environmental standards.
While trade associations and companies such as Intel Corp
, Emerson Electric Co and Microsoft Corp
welcomed the move, unions immediately announced a new
advertising campaign to pressure lawmakers.
Similar arguments raged in the run-up to the 1993
congressional approval of the North American Free Trade
Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Twenty-two years later there is still a debate over that deal,
which badly split the Democratic Party and was passed in the
House of Representatives by a narrow 234-200 vote.
AGREEMENT
The Obama administration has faced pressure to make progress
on the bill ahead of a meeting between Obama and Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe on April 28 in Washington.
The United States and Japan are the two biggest economies
among the TPP countries and an agreement between them is central
to the pact.
Japanese officials have said success in the TPP negotiations
depends on whether the U.S. Congress approves fast-track
measures to ease passage of trade deals, or trade promotion
authority (TPA).
Japan and other TPP countries have said fast-track authority
would give trading partners certainty that agreements will not
be picked apart.
TPP must pass Congress this year to avoid being bogged down
in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. elections where it could put
Hillary Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for
president, in a difficult spot.
As a former member of the Obama administration, she needs to
walk a tightrope between supporting her former boss and warning
of the need for tougher trade deals. Her husband, former
President Bill Clinton, oversaw passage of the NAFTA deal that
many unions loathe.
The deal between Hatch and the panel's top Democrat, Ron
Wyden, to move Trade Promotion Authority ahead in tandem with a
bill to extend support for workers hurt by trade is no guarantee
the legislation will pass Congress.
Opponents are lobbying hard to defeat it and many Democrats
are still undecided. The bill also faces opposition from some
conservative Republicans opposed to delegating power to the
White House.
"You bring up TPA in the House today, the best you would
have is a handful of Democrats," Sander Levin, the top Democrat
on the House of Representatives committee responsible for trade,
said at a Bloomberg conference.
Still, 11 members of the New Democrat Coalition, seen as the
most likely source of potential Democratic support, said the
package included several of their priorities and they would work
with colleagues to make the bill as strong as possible.
Chuck Schumer, tipped to become the Senate's Democratic
leader after the 2016 elections, told a committee hearing he
opposes TPA. He and other Senate Finance Committee Democrats
said it is not fair to rush such an important issue.
"You can't fast track fast track - that's a complete
abdication of our responsibilities," said Ohio Democrat Sherrod
Brown.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington and Stanley
White in Tokyo; Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Jason Szep,
Chizu Nomiyama and Raju Gopalakrishnan)