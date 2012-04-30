WASHINGTON, April 30 The United States on Monday again put Russia and China on its list of countries with the worst records of preventing copyright theft, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

Argentina, Canada and India were also put on "priority watch list," along with Algeria, Chile, Indonesia, Israel, Pakistan, Thailand, Ukraine and Venezuela.

The list carries no threat of sanctions, but hopes to shame governments into cracking down on piracy and updating their copyright laws. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)