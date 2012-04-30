BRIEF-Beasley Media to divest six radio stations
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
WASHINGTON, April 30 The United States on Monday again put Russia and China on its list of countries with the worst records of preventing copyright theft, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.
Argentina, Canada and India were also put on "priority watch list," along with Algeria, Chile, Indonesia, Israel, Pakistan, Thailand, Ukraine and Venezuela.
The list carries no threat of sanctions, but hopes to shame governments into cracking down on piracy and updating their copyright laws. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
Feb 3 Francois Fillon clung to his place as France's conservative presidential candidate on Friday amid worsening opinion poll ratings and speculation about his ability to carry on after accusations his wife got public money for work she did not do.