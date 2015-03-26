WASHINGTON, March 25 Australia's medicine
subsidies, Canadian films and culture plus capital controls in
Chile would be carved out from investment protection rules being
negotiated in a Pacific trade pact, according to a draft text
released by Wikileaks on Wednesday.
An investment chapter, dated Jan. 20, from the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal was released amid
controversy over rules allowing companies to sue foreign
governments, which critics say should be dropped from the pact.
The 55-page draft says no country can treat investors from a
partner country differently to its own investors, lays out
compensation to be paid if property is expropriated or
nationalized and sets out the process for resolving disputes.
A footnote says that investor-state dispute settlement
(ISDS) rules do not apply to Australia, which omitted them from
a free trade agreement with the United States 10 years ago,
although the draft includes a note saying: "deletion of footnote
is subject to certain conditions."
The exemptions sought in the draft would protect countries
from being sued by foreign corporations that complain they do
not get the same treatment as domestic firms because of certain
government policies.
Countries including Canada, New Zealand and Australia want
a free pass for foreign investments requiring special approval,
often for sensitive local sectors such as banking, transport or
communications.
Australia is seeking to exclude medical programs such as the
Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, which provides subsidized
medicines, and Canada wants to exempt cultural sectors including
films, music and books.
A separate annex states that Chile's central bank should
have the right to impose capital controls if needed and
maintains restrictions on foreign investors' transferring the
proceeds of sales out of the country.
Chile, along with other emerging markets, has seen large
inflows of foreign investment, which can push up currencies and
destabilize the local economy and financial markets.
The release of the text came on the day that U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman briefed Democrats on Capitol Hill
about the investment rules, which are opposed by some
lawmakers.
Critics of the rules argue they give companies too much
power to sue governments. But business groups argue they are
necessary to stop unscrupulous governments from discriminating
against foreign investors.
TPP countries hope to wrap up negotiations on the deal,
which would cover 40 percent of the world economy, by mid-year.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Raybould)