(Adds date of TPP meeting ahead of APEC summit)
WASHINGTON Oct 30 China must move ahead with a
global deal to eliminate duties on billions of dollars of
technology products or risk upsetting other trade talks, U.S.
Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Thursday.
The United States and Europe have blamed China, the world's
biggest exporter of IT products, for derailing talks on a pact
on technology trade by asking for too many exemptions.
China is due to chair an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) summit on Nov. 10-11, and Froman said this was an
opportunity for China to end a stalemate over updating the
16-year-old Information Technology Agreement (ITA), which
eliminated duties on personal computers and telephones.
"This could be a tremendous feather in the cap of China and
its leadership of APEC," Froman told a trade conference
organized by the U.S. Council for International Business and the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
"Alternatively, if we can't find a way of bridging the gap
over a relatively small number of tariff lines, it's hard to
argue to people that China is going to be prepared to take on
the much more difficult challenges involved in a successful
bilateral investment treaty, or other negotiations."
The United States and China have begun talks about a two-way
investment pact, but some in the business community doubt that
China can drop barriers to investment far enough to make such a
deal viable.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has said the ITA is the
"barometer" to gauge whether China is serious about an
investment treaty, which would in turn be a test of whether
China could ultimately join the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP), an ambitious trade deal linking Asia and the
Americas. TPP trade ministers are scheduled to meet in Beijing
on Nov. 8, just before the APEC summit.
Froman said a successful deal on IT goods trade in China
would also give a boost to the World Trade Organization, which
is overseeing the negotiations.
WTO members are struggling to revive a landmark deal on
streamlining customs procedures after Indian demands for
concessions on agricultural stockpiling derailed the final steps
needed to bring it into effect.
Froman said WTO members would prefer to include all
countries in the customs deal but were also discussing the
possibility of moving ahead without India to start.
"We have been approached by a number of countries about
that. People are thinking through it, raising questions and
having conversations," he said.
