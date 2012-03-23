WASHINGTON, March 23 The United States will appeal a World Trade Organization ruling against a U.S. law on meat labeling in a case brought by Canada and Mexico, a U.S. trade official said on Friday.

"I can now confirm that today we are filing an appeal," Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in an email.

The U.S. law requiring mandatory country of origin labeling, or COOL, went into effect in 2008, resulting in a sharp drop in U.S. cattle and hog imports.

(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)