WASHINGTON, March 23 The United States will
appeal a World Trade Organization ruling against a U.S. law on
meat labeling in a case brought by Canada and Mexico, a U.S.
trade official said on Friday.
"I can now confirm that today we are filing an appeal,"
Andrea Mead, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's
office said in an email.
The U.S. law requiring mandatory country of origin labeling,
or COOL, went into effect in 2008, resulting in a sharp drop in
U.S. cattle and hog imports.
