WASHINGTON Nov 2 The United States on Monday set steep duties on imports of melamine from China and Trinidad and Tobago after finding the goods were produced using unfair government subsidies and sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.

The Department of Commerce set final anti-dumping duties on melamine, a powder used in laminates and other surface coverings, at 363.31 percent for Chinese goods and 172.53 percent for imports from Trinidad and Tobago.

Additional anti-subsidy duties of 154.00 percent or higher will also apply to Chinese imports, after a complaint from the Cornerstone Chemical Company.

The duties are still to be confirmed by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is due to report back by Dec. 14. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by David Gregorio)