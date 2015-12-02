WASHINGTON Dec 2 The United States on Wednesday
confirmed steep duties on imports of melamine from China after
finding the goods materially injure local producers.
U.S. International Trade Commission policymakers voted
unanimously in favor of duties on Chinese imports, after a
complaint from the Cornerstone Chemical Company.
Commissioners voted against duties on products from Trinidad
and Tobago.
In November, the Department of Commerce set anti-dumping
duties on imports of melamine from China after finding the goods
were produced using unfair government subsidies and sold too
cheaply in U.S. markets.
Commerce imposed duties on Chinese melamine, a powder used
in laminates and other surface coverings, of 363.31 percent and
anti-subsidy duties of 154.00 percent or higher.
