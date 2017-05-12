MEXICO CITY May 12 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt expressed interest on Friday in doubling the U.S. conglomerate's purchases from Mexican suppliers next year, the Mexican president's office said in a statement.

Immelt met with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City on Friday, starting a trip in the country that will last several days, at a time of tension between the two countries over U.S President Donald Trump's efforts to move jobs north of the border.

"Immelt ratified the company's confidence in Mexico and its national industry, by expressing his interest in doubling purchases from national suppliers in 2018," the president's office said in a statement.

