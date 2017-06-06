WASHINGTON, June 6 The United States and Mexico are close to announcing that they have struck a deal on sugar trade, Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday.

Guajardo told CNBC the agreement would likely be announced at a planned news conference later on Tuesday with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after negotiators worked on minor technicalities overnight. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)