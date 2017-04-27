MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and they agreed on the "convenience" of not scrapping the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but instead renegotiating the treaty along with Canada.

Mexico's peso gained more than 1 percent after the White House released a readout of calls Trump had with Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in which the U.S. leader, a long-time critic of the trade pact, agreed to "bring NAFTA up to date through renegotiation." (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)