MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday
and they agreed on the "convenience" of not scrapping the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but instead renegotiating
the treaty along with Canada.
Mexico's peso gained more than 1 percent
after the White House released a readout of calls Trump had with
Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in which
the U.S. leader, a long-time critic of the trade pact, agreed to
"bring NAFTA up to date through renegotiation."
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Adriana Barrera; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)