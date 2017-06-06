WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. and Mexican economic officials will make a statement on Mexican sugar export issues in a news conference on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo will make the announcement at 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, the department said.

