UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday he hopes a trade dispute with the United States over sugar exports can be resolved with a negotiated agreement and avoid retaliation.
"We want to find a solution where everybody win," he said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources