NEW DELHI Feb 10 The U.S. trade representative
has not warned India about a threatened trade enforcement action
linked to the country and due to be announced later on Monday,
India's trade minister said.
Anand Sharma told reporters on Monday he had not been
informed about the move, which could further rile ties after an
incident last year involving the arrest and strip-search of an
Indian consul.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman will discuss the
action at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT), his office
said on Sunday night. The Office of the U.S. Trade
Representative said it could offer no additional details.
Last week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on Washington
to ratchet up pressure on India over intellectual property
rights, reflecting U.S corporate anger at Indian companies that
produce cheap generic versions of medicines.
