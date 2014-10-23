WASHINGTON Oct 23 Cheap imports of the food
additive monosodium glutamate, known as MSG, from China and
Indonesia injure American industry, the U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Thursday, clearing the way for import duties
on the goods.
Five ITC commissioners voted in favor of the complaint
brought by Ajinomoto North America Inc, the North American
division of Japan-based Ajinomoto Co Inc. One
commissioner did not participate.
Under a U.S. Commerce Department ruling, imports from China
will now face an anti-dumping duty of 8.3 percent, while imports
of MSG from Indonesia will be subject to a duty of 6.19 percent.
Imports of MSG from China totaled about $33.5 million last
year, and Indonesian imports were worth about $6 million,
according to Commerce Department estimates.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)