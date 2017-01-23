DETROIT Jan 23 Some of the most popular and
profitable vehicles sold in the United States by Detroit's
automakers are imported from Mexico, a reality that highlights
the risks for the auto industry as the Trump administration
pushes to overhaul trade policy.
President Donald Trump has scheduled a breakfast on Tuesday
with the chief executives of Detroit automakers General Motors
Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
to talk about bringing more manufacturing
jobs to the United States, the White House said on Monday.
Trump campaigned on a pledge to renegotiate the North
American Free Trade Agreement and said on Monday he would meet
leaders of NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada at an "appropriate
time" to get the process started.
Auto industry officials expect Trump to urge Canada and
Mexico to agree to new tougher "rules of origin" that would
require a higher percentage of North American content to be
considered tariff free. Under NAFTA, at least 62.5 percent of a
passenger car or light truck's net cost must originate in North
America - defined as the United States, Canada or Mexico - to
avoid tariffs.
Separately, the U.S. government since 1994 tracked the
percentage of a vehicle's content that is made in the United
States and Canada, and required automakers to disclose those
percentages on labels put on vehicles sold in the United States.
The Chevrolet Traverse and the Honda Accord made in Ohio had 80
percent U.S. and Canadian content in 2016, for example. The Ram
pickup had 59 percent U.S. and Canadian content, according to
government data compiled in the 2016 American Automobile
Labeling Act report.
Trump has not made specific proposals for reworking NAFTA,
but he has called for manufacturers to buy and build more
products in the United States.
Automakers have a lot at stake in preserving the status quo.
GM, the biggest U.S. automaker, imported about 315,000 of
its full-size Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks
from Mexico last year. That represents about 40 percent of the
2016 U.S. sales of the highly profitable models. Overall, GM
builds 14 percent of the vehicles it sells in the United States
in Mexico, according to data from LMC Automotive, a consulting
firm.
Fiat Chrysler makes nearly half of its Ram full-size
pickups, its most popular model, in Mexico, according to data
from IHS Markit obtained by Reuters.
Ford earlier this month won praise from Trump for cancelling
plans to build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico. But Ford still
plans to build one of its top-selling cars, the Fusion sedan, in
Mexico, as well as the future generation of its Focus small car.
Overall, nearly 2 million vehicles were shipped to the
United States from Mexico in 2016 by all automakers, and that
volume is expected to rise by 14.5 percent this year, according
to an IHS Markit forecast.
Trump has threatened to slap a 35 percent tariff on vehicles
imported from Mexico. But the Center for Automotive Research, an
auto industry think tank in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said in a study
released this month the tariff could cut U.S. auto sales by
450,000 vehicles per year and cost 6,700 vehicle assembly jobs
across North America.
A separate study by LMC Automotive also concluded that U.S.
car and light truck sales could suffer if the administration
takes a "highly protectionist and isolationist stance." However,
if the administration cuts taxes and enacts an infrastructure
spending plan, auto sales could rise by 300,000 to 500,000
vehicles a year, LMC forecast.
