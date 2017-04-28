* Trudeau says he told Trump of disruption from ending NAFTA
* Mexico says conditions exist for a good outcome for all
* Trump says if he can't get "fair" deal, he'd kill NAFTA
By Ayesha Rascoe and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 27 President Donald Trump said
on Thursday he pulled back from the brink of killing the
23-year-old trade pact with Canada and Mexico after requests
from their leaders and expressed optimism about winning better
U.S. terms in a renegotiated deal.
Trump, during a White House appearance with Argentine
President Mauricio Macri, said terminating the North American
Free Trade Agreement, a pact he has long condemned as unfair to
the United States, "would be a pretty big shock to the system,"
though he had been planning to do so within two or three days.
Hours after White House officials disclosed on Wednesday
that Trump and his advisers had been considering an executive
order to withdraw from NAFTA, he said he received telephone
calls from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"They asked me to renegotiate. I will," Trump said. "And I
think we'll be successful in the renegotiation, which frankly
would be good because it would be simpler" than killing NAFTA.
Trudeau said he had warned Trump of the disruption that
pulling out of NAFTA would cause. Mexico's foreign minister said
a good outcome for all three countries was possible under a new
accord.
News of the possible U.S. pullout from NAFTA rattled
financial markets on Wednesday. Relative calm returned on
Thursday after Trump's comments, and the Mexican peso
strengthened 0.86 percent against the U.S. dollar while the
Canadian dollar was flat versus the greenback.
Mexico, Canada and the United States form one of the world's
biggest trading blocs, and trade disruptions among them could
adversely affect agricultural, automotive, energy and other
sectors in all three countries. NAFTA erased most trade and
tariff barriers between the neighbors, but Trump and other
critics have blamed it for deep U.S. job cuts.
Trump campaigned for president last year on a pledge to pull
out of NAFTA if he could not renegotiate better terms. The
United States went from running a small goods trade surplus with
Mexico in the early 1990s to a $63-billion deficit in 2016. On
Thursday he said NAFTA had been "horrible" for the United States
but very good for Canada and Mexico.
"If I'm unable to make a fair deal ... for the United
States, meaning a fair deal for our workers and our companies, I
will terminate NAFTA. But we're going to give renegotiation a
good strong show," Trump said.
'GET TO WORK'
Trudeau, speaking at a news conference in Saskatchewan, said
he had urged Trump not to withdraw from the trade pact and
warned that doing so "would cause a lot of short- and
medium-term pain."
"That's not something that either one of us would want, so
we agreed that we could sit down and get to work on looking at
ways to improve NAFTA," Trudeau said.
Canada sends 75 percent of all its exports to the United
States. On Tuesday, Trump said he did not fear a trade war with
Canada, a day after his administration moved to impose tariffs
on Canadian lumber.
In Mexico City, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said
Pena Nieto had called Trump on Wednesday and spoke with him for
about 20 minutes in a conversation focused exclusively on the
looming talks over NAFTA's "renegotiation and modernization."
Trump has accused Mexico of luring away American factories
and jobs with cheap labor and other advantages enabled by NAFTA.
During the presidential campaign he accused Mexico of sending
rapists and criminals into the United States, and as president
plans a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
"I believe that all the conditions to reach a good
negotiation exist, that will suit Mexico ... and that is also
good for the region, for both Canada and the United States,"
Videgaray told local broadcaster Televisa.
Trump's scorn toward multinational trade deals, part of his
nationalist political message, appeals to Americans who feel
such pacts have cost Americans jobs. He has said businesses that
choose to move plants outside the country would pay a price.
Trump made pulling out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership, negotiated by his Democratic predecessor Barack
Obama, one of his first major acts after becoming president in
January.
Several agriculture lobby groups in Washington were told U.S
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, confirmed by the Senate on
Monday, met with Trump on Wednesday evening to dissuade him from
withdrawing from NAFTA.
American Soybean Association President Ron Moore said, "When
you're talking about $3 billion in soybean exports a year, any
threats to withdraw from agreements and walk away from markets
makes farmers extremely nervous."
Formal NAFTA talks likely will not get started until August.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office must first send Congress
a notice that starts a 90-day consultation period preceding any
negotiations. A USTR spokeswoman said the notice would not be
sent until the Senate confirms Trump's nominee for trade
representative, Robert Lighthizer.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham in
Washington, Veronica Gomez and David Alire Garcia in Mexico
City, David Ljunggren in Ottawa, and P.J. Huffstutter and Mark
Weinraub; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Tom Brown)