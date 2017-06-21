WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday there was no deadline for completing NAFTA trade talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico even though he hoped for an agreement by the end of the year.

"There is no deadline. My hope is that we can get it done by the end of the year, but there are a lot of people who think that is completely unrealistic," Lighthizer told lawmakers in testimony. He said completing a deal by year end was a "very, very quick timeframe, we're not going to have a bad agreement to save time." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)