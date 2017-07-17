FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. outlines priorities for NAFTA negotiations
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 21 hours ago

U.S. outlines priorities for NAFTA negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday outlined its priorities for renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement and said it would focus on ensuring better access for U.S. goods exported to Canada and Mexico in order to reduce the U.S. trade deficit.

In the document sent to Congress for revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the administration would strive to eliminate unfair subsidies and market-distorting trade practices.

"Too many Americans have been hurt by closed factories, exported jobs, and broken political promises," Lighthizer said in a statement. "Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR will negotiate a fair deal." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)

