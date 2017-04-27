BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says entered into a $3.50 bln 364-day credit agreement
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said a renegotiated trade deal with neighboring Canada and Mexico was "very possible" but that if a "fair deal for all" could not be reached, the NAFTA treaty would be terminated.
Trump's comments on Twitter come one day after he told the leaders of the two countries that he would not end the trade pact. White House officials had earlier said the administration was considering efforts to withdraw from the treaty. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham)
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 yrs
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage: