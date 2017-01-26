MEXICO CITY Jan 26 Mexican Economy Minister
Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday his talks in Washington D.C.
with a key trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump over the
future of bilateral commerce had shown the U.S. side was
receptive to Mexico's point of view.
Guajardo told Mexican television he had held long talks with
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday on how the two
countries should seek to modernize the NAFTA trade agreement
sensibly, and how to avoid obstacles to free trade.
The talks had shown the U.S. side was receptive to what
Mexico had to say, Guajardo said.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)