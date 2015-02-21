By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 21 President Barack Obama on
Saturday began a broad sales pitch to the U.S. public about the
merits of free trade deals, an area in which he faces stiff
resistance from many in his own Democratic party.
Obama has said he wants to work with Congressional
Republicans to finalize the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP)
trade pact, an agreement that would stretch from Japan to Chile,
covering 40 percent of the world economy.
"I'm the first to admit that past trade deals haven't always
lived up to the hype," Obama said in his weekly address. "But
that doesn't mean we should close ourselves off from new
opportunities."
The first step in working with other nations to finalize the
TPP deal is to pass "fast track" legislation to streamline the
passage of trade deals through Congress.
Polling data from the Pew Research Center shows Americans
from both parties are skeptical about trade. Only one in five
Americans think trade creates jobs, and only 17 percent believe
trade leads to higher wages.
Congressional Republicans have been supportive of trade
deals. Senator Orrin Hatch, the Republican chairman of the
Senate Finance Committee, has said he hopes to introduce a "fast
track" bill in February.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement
that Obama needed to "continue what must be a sustained effort
to move his own party forward" on working on trade legislation.
Labor and environmental groups allied with Democrats have
been pushing hard against the idea. Even among the
Obama-friendly crowd at the Democratic National Committee on
Thursday, several people wore "Stop Fast Track" stickers.
Obama said fast track authority would protect workers and
promote businesses, and said exporting companies pay higher
wages.
He cast it as a way to push back against the exporting
powerhouse of China.
"As we speak, China is trying to write the rules for trade
in the 21st century," Obama said. "We can't let that happen. We
should write those rules."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)