WASHINGTON, April 16 President Barack Obama on
Thursday praised a bipartisan bill that would fast-track trade
deals through Congress, urging lawmakers to pass it quickly so
his administration can advance a trade pact with Pacific
nations.
"The bill put forward today would help us write those rules
in a way that avoids the mistakes from our past, seizes
opportunities for our future, and stays true to our values,"
Obama said in a statement.
"It would level the playing field, give our workers a fair
shot, and for the first time, include strong fully enforceable
protections for workers' rights, the environment, and a free and
open Internet," he said.
