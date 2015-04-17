WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday a new trade agreement with Asia that is being negotiated would benefit not just U.S. businesses, but also American workers.

Obama said during a news conference that some Democrats and labor unions would oppose the deal, while others "believe that we cannot stop a global economy at our shores." But he said previous trade agreements reached during his presidency did not divide the party. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)