WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. trade officials on
Friday found reasonable evidence that the local paper industry
is at risk from cheap imports of uncoated paper, including copy
paper used in homes and offices across the country.
The affirmative vote by the U.S. International Trade
Commission means investigations will continue into imports from
China, Indonesia, Brazil, Portugal and Australia after a
complaint from Domtar Corporation, Packaging
Corporation of America (PCA), Finch Paper LLC and P.H.
Glatfelter Company.
The complaint covers uncoated paper in sheets used to make
envelopes, book pages and even monthly phone bills.
The Department of Commerce is due to make a preliminary
determination on whether to impose duties for subsidies in April
and for dumping in June.
