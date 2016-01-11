WASHINGTON Jan 11 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Monday announced anti-dumping duties of 2.05 percent to
222.46 percent on imports of uncoated paper sheets from
Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia and Portugal, determining
that these products were sold at less than fair value.
The action follows a nearly year-long investigation into the
the pricing of imported uncoated sheets for copy paper,
envelopes, book pages, utility bills and other uses.
In 2014, the United States imported $211 million of uncoated
paper from Brazil, $200 million from Indonesia, $164 million
from Portugal, $61 million from Australia and $54 million from
China, the Commerce Department's U.S. International Trade
Commission said.
Australia's Paper Australia Pty Ltd received the highest
dumping margin of 222.46 percent, while margins for other
Australian firms were set at 138.87 percent.
In China, Asia Symbol (Guangdong) Paper Co Ltd and Asia
Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper Co Ltd received a dumping
margin of 84.05 percent, while other firms received a 149
percent dumping margin.
Indonesian producers Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper TBK,
Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk PT and Pindo Deli Pulp
and Paper Mills PT received a 17.39 percent dumping
rate based on their failure to participate in the investigation,
while other Indonesian firms received a 2.05 percent dumping
margin.
In Brazil, International Paper do Brasil Ltda, a unit of
International Paper received a 41.39 percent dumping
margin, while Suzano Papel e Celulose SA received a
22.16 percent margin and all other Brazilian firms received a
26.95 percent margin.
Portugese firms, including Portucel SA, received a
7.8 percent dumping margin.
A final injury determination in the paper case is expected
on or about Feb. 22, the Commerce Department said. The original
complaint was made by Domtar Corp, Finch Paper Holdings,
Packaging Corp of America and PH Glatfelter Co
and two U.S. labor unions.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bernard Orr)