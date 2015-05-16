WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Commerce Department
has found dumping of imports of welded line pipe from South
Korea and Turkey, according to a preliminary finding released on
Friday.
The dumping finding means a foreign company is selling a
product in the United States at less than fair value. The
difference between a product's price in the foreign market and
its price in the United States is expressed as a "dumping
margin."
Welded line pipe from Korea has been sold in the United
States at dumping margins ranging from 2.52 percent to 2.67
percent, the Commerce Department said in its preliminary
determination.
Welded line pipe from Turkey has been sold in the United
States at dumping margins ranging from 3.11 percent to 9.85
percent, it said.
"Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection
to require cash deposits based on these preliminary rates,
adjusted for export subsidies, as appropriate, found in the
preliminary determination of the companion Turkey countervailing
duty investigation," the department said in a fact sheet.
The department said in November it would look into imports
of welded line pipe from South Korea and Turkey after a
complaint from companies including Northwest Pipe Company, JMC
Steel Group's Energex division and Maverick Tube
Corporation.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)