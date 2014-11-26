WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. trade officials voted on
Wednesday to continue investigations into imports of line pipe
from South Korea and Turkey, which could end in tariffs on the
products.
The U.S. International Trade Commission found a reasonable
indication that U.S. producers of the pipe, used for oil or gas
pipelines, were materially injured by the imports, giving the
green light for the case to continue.
Companies including Northwest Pipe Company, JMC
Steel Group division Energex and Maverick Tube
Corporation complained that imports from the two
countries rose 38.9 percent from 2011 to 2012 and forced local
producers to cut prices.
The investigation could have an impact on products produced
by South Korea's Dongbu Steel, Husteel Co
, Korea Cast Iron Pipe Industry Co Ltd
and SamKang M&T Co, as well as Turkey's Borusan
Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and ERBOSAN
Erciyas Tube Industry and Trade Co.
The Department of Commerce is due to make its preliminary
ruling on whether the goods are unfairly subsidized by Jan. 9
and whether they are sold below cost in the United States by
March 25.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Richard Chang)