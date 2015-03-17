WASHINGTON, March 17 The United States on Tuesday set preliminary duties on welded line pipe from Turkey after finding they are produced using unfair government subsidies, but spared South Korean imports.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said anti-subsidy duties on the pipe, used for oil or gas pipelines, would range from 3.76 percent to 8.85 percent, with the highest rate for products from Turkey's Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS . South Korean subsidies were below the threshold, Commerce said.

Companies, including Northwest Pipe Company, JMC Steel Group division Energex and Maverick Tube Corporation, complained that rising imports forced local producers to cut prices.

But a parallel investigation will continue into whether imports were sold at below-cost prices, which could still lead to duties on products produced by South Korea's Dongbu Steel , Husteel Co, Korea Cast Iron Pipe Industry Co Ltd and SamKang M&T Co. (Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by G Crosse)