WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. producers of steel pipe
used in the oil and gas industry helped drive down prices by
flooding the market with new production, the U.S. International
Trade Commission heard on Tuesday, as foreign producers argued
against hefty new import duties.
The ITC has the final say in whether imports of oil country
tubular goods (OCTG) from nine countries including South Korea
will face hefty anti-dumping duties after a complaint by local
producers about cheap imports undercutting prices.
United States Steel Corp, pipe specialist Tenaris
subsidiary Maverick Tube Corporation; Boomerang Tube;
Energex Tube, a division of JMC Steel Group ;
Northwest Pipe Company ; Tejas Tubular Products;
Russia's TMK IPSCO and France's Vallourec Star lodged
the complaint last year after a surge in imports.
Maverick Tube director Brad Lowe said the company had been
forced to cut prices, cut back on staff and keep factory
capacity idle as a result of cheap imports.
"Without relief from unfair imports, Maverick will be forced
to lay off more workers," he told the ITC. "While the last few
years should have been extremely strong for Maverick as demand
recovered, the subject import surge, well in excess of demand,
at extremely low prices, crippled market pricing and depressed
profits."
The ITC must decide whether imports materially injure the
domestic industry, which welcomed strong demand for pipe by the
oil sector as part of the shale boom. The Department of Commerce
has already set the level of duties that will apply if the ITC
finds injury.
Attorney Donald Cameron, from Morris Manning and Martin,
representing the offshore producers, said the domestic industry
had invested nearly $2 billion in new OCTG capacity, boosted
hiring and increased its share of the U.S. market.
"Prices declined and profits declined during 2013 because
domestic producers ramped up production at the time that raw
material prices fell," he said, noting that domestic producers
had a monopoly on the key segment of high end proprietary
connections.
Foreign producers and OCTG distributors told the hearing
that the decline in prices was mainly due to competition among
U.S.-based operators, not from imports.
"Huge additions to U.S. OCTG production capacity resulted in
aggressive price-cutting by U.S. integrated mills and processors
in an effort - ultimately successful - to fill that capacity
with new orders," South Korea's Iljin Steel Corp said in a
submission.
But several lawmakers urged the ITC to support the U.S.
domestic industry.
Pennsylvania Representative Mike Doyle said U.S. Steel
flagged the closure of two mills, one in his district, which
would mean the loss of hundreds of jobs, and Indiana
Representative Peter Visclosky, said he received more than 500
emails from constituents worried about steel jobs.
The ITC decision is due by Aug. 25 for India, the
Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and
Vietnam, and by Sept. 23 for South Korea and Taiwan.
