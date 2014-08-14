PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Aug 14 The U.S. International Trade Commission has postponed until Aug. 22 a vote planned for Thursday on whether to impose hefty duties on imports of steel pipe used in the oil and gas industry from South Korea, India and elsewhere, a commission spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna and Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.