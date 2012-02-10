* Whirlpool pressing for duties on South Korea, Mexico
* Wind tower case adds to U.S.-China trade frictions

By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 A U.S. trade panel on
Friday approved investigations that could lead to steep import
duties on more than $1 billion of washing machines from South
Korea and Mexico and more than $150 million of wind energy
towers from China and Vietnam.
The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed there was
reasonable evidence that imports from the four countries were
harming domestic producers. That allowed the U.S. Commerce
Department to continue investigations already underway.
The trade panel also approved a third probe on steel wire
garment hangers from Taiwan and Vietnam.
In each case, the Commerce Department will set preliminary
duty levels in coming months. The ITC must vote its approval
again for final duties to take force.
The wind tower case adds to a raft of U.S.-China trade
frictions before a visit by China's likely next leader, Vice
President Xi Jinping, to Washington next week.
WHIRLPOOL IN A LATHER
Century-old American manufacturer Whirlpool has
accused South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and
LG Electronics of selling washers in the United
States at prices 31 percent to 82 percent below fair market
value.
It also says washing machines imported from Mexico undercut
U.S. prices by 27 percent to 72 percent.
South Korea's government has protested against the probe,
which follows a similar investigation requested by Whirlpool
that already has led to U.S. duties on refrigerator imports from
South Korea and Mexico involving the same manufacturers.
The ITC vote "validates the actions we've taken to protect
the U.S. domestic appliance industry, our 23,000 U.S. employees
and the communities in which they work," Whirlpool spokeswoman
Kristine Vernier said in a statement.
LG said it would aggressively fight the case as it moves
toward the final ITC vote later this year.
"LG looks forward to the opportunity to show why imports
from LG, a leading innovator in the washer machine industry,
have in no manner injured Whirlpool," said Chris Jung, president
of the home appliance unit of LG Electronics USA.
U.S. washing machine imports from South Korea and Mexico
were an estimated $659.1 million and $450.2 million,
respectively, in 2010, according to the Commerce Department.
Samsung said in a statement it was concerned Whirlpool's
action "will ultimately reduce choice and value for the American
consumer" and expressed confidence the ITC would reject final
duties when it votes again.
U.S.-CHINA CLEAN ENERGY TRADE FRICTION
Meanwhile, the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, a group of U.S.
producers, alleges China undercuts U.S. wind tower prices by
more than 200 percent and Vietnam undercuts U.S. prices by more
than 140 percent.
The towers, used in large-scale wind farms, can stretch more
than 100 meters (300 feet) into the air. They support the blades
and housing for wind turbines.
China has warned the wind tower case, and a separate U.S.
investigation targeting Chinese-made solar panels, could harm
bilateral cooperation in the clean energy sector.
German manufacturing giant Siemens, which imports
many wind towers from Asia, also opposes the duties.
"Domestic manufacturers have proved themselves unreliable and
unwilling often to provide supply," Christopher Hauer, director
of Siemens tower operations in the United States, told the ITC
last month.
The United States imported an estimated $103.6 million and
$51.9 million of the towers from China and Vietnam,
respectively, in 2010.
Friday's vote came shortly after new data showed overall U.S.
imports grew nearly 14 percent in 2011 to a record $2.66
billion. Periods of rapidly rising imports often lead to more
trade cases being filed.
