WASHINGTON Oct 27 The United States has
slapped preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging up to nearly 37
percent on bottom-mount refrigerators made in South Korea and
Mexico, Whirlpool (WHR.N) Corp. said on Thursday.
"The Commerce Department's preliminary finding of dumping
validates the legal actions we are taking to protect our 23,000
employees in the United States and the communities in which
they work," Whirlpool Corporation spokesperson Kristine Vernier
said in a statement.
"When foreign companies like Samsung [SAGR.UL] and LG
(003550.KS) violate trade laws, they destroy the ability of
United States producers to invest, innovate and create jobs
here in America," Vernier added.
