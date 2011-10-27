WASHINGTON Oct 27 The United States has slapped preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging up to nearly 37 percent on bottom-mount refrigerators made in South Korea and Mexico, Whirlpool (WHR.N) Corp. said on Thursday.

"The Commerce Department's preliminary finding of dumping validates the legal actions we are taking to protect our 23,000 employees in the United States and the communities in which they work," Whirlpool Corporation spokesperson Kristine Vernier said in a statement.

"When foreign companies like Samsung [SAGR.UL] and LG (003550.KS) violate trade laws, they destroy the ability of United States producers to invest, innovate and create jobs here in America," Vernier added. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Eric Beech)