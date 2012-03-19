BRIEF-Moody's says Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
* Moody's: Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
WASHINGTON, March 19 The United States on Monday ordered final duties on bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico in a case brought U.S. manufacturer Whirlpool against foreign rivals including LG and Samsung.
Whirlpool accused the Mexican and South Korean producers of selling the refrigerators, which have the freezer section on the bottom, in the U.S. market at unfairly low price.
The century-old Michigan-based manufacturer, in a petition filed last year with the U.S. Commerce Department, also said its South Korean competitors received government subsidies. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank)
* Apax Europe, through holding companies, announces successful placement of 15,176,793 shares ( "placing shares") in Capio AB
VILLAVERDE, Spain, Feb 23 As the only European country where carmaker PSA's production overlaps with that of Opel, Spain could deliver the quick cost savings sought by PSA boss Carlos Tavares to convince investors to back his planned acquisition of the rival brand.