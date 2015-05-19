WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that Republicans who control the Senate are likely to take steps to limit debate on a "fast-track" trade bill, moving it closer to a vote this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to complete work this week on the trade bill, which would help President Barack Obama's negotiations on a Pacific Rim trade deal. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)