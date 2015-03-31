WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. trade officials will
look into whether imports of clear plastic resin, used in
bottles and packaging, from China and other countries are being
sold too cheaply in the United States, a move that could lead to
import duties.
The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it would
investigate a complaint about dumping of polyethylene
terephthalate (PET) resin, used to make soft drink bottles and
other packaging, from China, India, Oman and Canada. It will
also look into government subsidies for products from China,
India and Oman.
The complaint was lodged by DAK Americas, a subsidiary of
Mexico's Alfa S.A.B. de C.V., M&G Chemicals, and Nan
Ya Plastics Corporation, America, a subsidiary of Taiwan's Nan
Ya Plastics Corporation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)