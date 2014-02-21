WASHINGTON Feb 21 U.S. trade officials on
Friday opened investigations into imports of carbon and alloy
steel wire rod from China, which local companies say are being
sold too cheaply.
The U.S. Commerce Department said it would look into the
pricing of wire rod, used for fencing, nails, barbed wire and
rope, and subsidies to Chinese producers.
Companies including ArcelorMittal USA LLC, Nucor
Corporation, Charter Steel, Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel
and Gerdau Ameristeel complained the Chinese products were being
sold at 100 to 110 percent below fair market value.
Imports from China rose from 144 tons in 2011 to over
614,000 tons in 2013, the companies said in their request for an
investigation.
The Department of Commerce said that in 2013, imports of
carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from China were valued
at an estimated $313 million.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to vote
on whether there is a reasonable case that the imports harm
local business by March 17. If it decides there is, Commerce
would make a preliminary ruling on subsidies by April 28 and
dumping by July 10.