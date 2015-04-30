(Adds comment on White House meeting)

By Krista Hughes

WASHINGTON, April 30 A key U.S. lawmaker said on Thursday he is optimistic Congress will approve legislation central to a Pacific trade pact even though the top Democrat in the House of Representatives said more work is needed to make the "fast track" legislation palatable to his party.

The Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Paul Ryan, predicted Republicans would largely back the bill, which would speed trade deals through Congress by restricting lawmakers to a yes-or-no vote, without amendments.

But Ryan and House Speaker John Boehner stressed that fast track would only pass with support from Democrats, who are under pressure from trade unions to oppose the bill.

"I feel reasonably optimistic," Ryan said at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. "I believe we will get there, but trade is always difficult."

The White House is stepping up efforts to win over Democrats and hosted 27 lawmakers from the centrist New Democrat Coalition for a meeting with President Barack Obama.

Coalition chair Ron Kind said Obama made it clear he wanted support from Democrats who are still uncommitted and pushed back against "misinformation" from trade critics, ranging from currency manipulation to food safety risks.

"Virtually everyone left much more impressed with the arguments for a 'yes' vote than they came into it with," said Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly.

Obama will next week visit Oregon, on the Pacific coast, which may deliver as many as three Democratic "yes" votes, to make the case for trade.

Fast-track is seen as key to encouraging trading partners to put forward final offers for the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, a crucial part of Obama's diplomatic pivot to Asia.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said she was not giving up on mustering Democrats behind fast track, but would need further changes to the bill or the TPP itself to counter concerns.

"I don't think enough of our issues have been resolved for us to be having a big movement of votes toward the bill," she told reporters.

No House vote has been scheduled. Passage would require support from 217 lawmakers. Republicans have 244 House seats; Republican Tom Cole, a Boehner ally, said last week he thought 180 to 200 Republicans would vote for fast-track.

A Democratic aide said 12 to 20 Democrats were ready to support the bill, and there were many other potential supporters who were still uncommitted.