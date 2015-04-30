(Adds comment on White House meeting)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, April 30 A key U.S. lawmaker said on
Thursday he is optimistic Congress will approve legislation
central to a Pacific trade pact even though the top Democrat in
the House of Representatives said more work is needed to make
the "fast track" legislation palatable to his party.
The Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means
Committee, Paul Ryan, predicted Republicans would largely back
the bill, which would speed trade deals through Congress by
restricting lawmakers to a yes-or-no vote, without amendments.
But Ryan and House Speaker John Boehner stressed that fast
track would only pass with support from Democrats, who are under
pressure from trade unions to oppose the bill.
"I feel reasonably optimistic," Ryan said at a breakfast
hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. "I believe we will get
there, but trade is always difficult."
The White House is stepping up efforts to win over Democrats
and hosted 27 lawmakers from the centrist New Democrat Coalition
for a meeting with President Barack Obama.
Coalition chair Ron Kind said Obama made it clear he wanted
support from Democrats who are still uncommitted and pushed back
against "misinformation" from trade critics, ranging from
currency manipulation to food safety risks.
"Virtually everyone left much more impressed with the
arguments for a 'yes' vote than they came into it with," said
Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly.
Obama will next week visit Oregon, on the Pacific coast,
which may deliver as many as three Democratic "yes" votes, to
make the case for trade.
Fast-track is seen as key to encouraging trading partners to
put forward final offers for the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership, a crucial part of Obama's diplomatic pivot to Asia.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said she was not giving
up on mustering Democrats behind fast track, but would need
further changes to the bill or the TPP itself to counter
concerns.
"I don't think enough of our issues have been resolved for
us to be having a big movement of votes toward the bill," she
told reporters.
No House vote has been scheduled. Passage would require
support from 217 lawmakers. Republicans have 244 House seats;
Republican Tom Cole, a Boehner ally, said last week he thought
180 to 200 Republicans would vote for fast-track.
A Democratic aide said 12 to 20 Democrats were ready to
support the bill, and there were many other potential supporters
who were still uncommitted.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Susan
Cornwell and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott, Ted Botha
and Leslie Adler)