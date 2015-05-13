WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Representative Paul Ryan, a key lawmaker on trade issues, on Wednesday said Republicans had always planned to bring four trade bills up for a vote in the House of Representatives.

Senate Democrats blocked legislation on Tuesday to grant the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, saying they first wanted a commitment to push ahead with three other trade-related bills.

"We always planned on bringing the four bills to the floor," Ryan, a Republican who leads the House Ways and Means Committee, told Reuters.

"They've got their own procedural issues they have to work out," he said of the Senate. "I can't imagine Democrats would deal such a failure to their president, to the leader of their party. I have every reason to believe they will work it out." (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)