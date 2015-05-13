WASHINGTON May 13 Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are expected on Wednesday to announce a deal paving the way for votes this week and next week on controversial trade legislation, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Under such a deal, the Senate could vote Wednesday or Thursday on a bill clamping down on foreign governments like China if they unfairly manipulate their currencies and a separate vote on an African trade bill.

Also this week, the Senate could vote on whether to open debate on fast-track trade negotiating authority for President Barack Obama, according to a senior Senate Democratic aide, with votes on amendments to that bill next week.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan)