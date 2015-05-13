WASHINGTON May 13 Republicans and Democrats in
the U.S. Senate are expected on Wednesday to announce a deal
paving the way for votes this week and next week on
controversial trade legislation, according to a senior
Democratic aide.
Under such a deal, the Senate could vote Wednesday or
Thursday on a bill clamping down on foreign governments like
China if they unfairly manipulate their currencies and a
separate vote on an African trade bill.
Also this week, the Senate could vote on whether to open
debate on fast-track trade negotiating authority for President
Barack Obama, according to a senior Senate Democratic aide, with
votes on amendments to that bill next week.
