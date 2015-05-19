UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday took procedural steps aimed at bringing a debate on a fast-track trade bill to a close, moving the controversial bill a step closer to a vote on passage.
McConnell's move was aimed at limiting debate on the legislation President Barack Obama wants to help him complete negotiations on a 12-country Pacific Rim trade pact.
"It is my hope that we would be able to process a number of amendments ... and then move forward and we'll have a couple of days to accomplish that," McConnell said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.