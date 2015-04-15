(Adds new quotes, details on potential vote)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. lawmakers are close to
finalizing details of a bill to speed trade deals through
Congress, a move that would seal a sweeping Pacific trade pact
that has been more than five years in the making and is a key
part of the Obama administration's pivot to Asia.
U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said on
Wednesday he was working with the panel's top Democrat, Ron
Wyden, to get a deal.
The so-called fast track legislation is key to reaching a
12-nation Pacific trade pact and officials are eager for it to
pass ahead of a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in
April.
Fast track enables Congress to set negotiating priorities for
the administration in exchange for agreement not to amend trade
deals. Democrats who fear job losses and Republicans opposed to
handing President Barack Obama more authority had hoped to
scupper the deal.
"It's a work in progress," Hatch, a Republican, told
reporters. Earlier he had indicated that there could be a deal
before the end of the day.
Japan, the second-biggest economy in the Trans-Pacific
Partnership, has said it sees fast-track as vital to conclude
the deal, which would cover 40 percent of the world economy and
must pass Congress this year to avoid getting stuck during the
2016 U.S. election campaign.
Abe is due to address a joint meeting of Congress on April
29 and having fast-track in train by then would be a positive
sign.
The bill will restrict Congress to a yes-or-no vote on trade
deals in exchange for setting negotiating objectives - giving
trading partners confidence deals will not be picked apart - and
laying out other ground rules for trade negotiators.
A Democratic aide briefed on the talks said Wyden had won a
concession to give lawmakers more oversight on trade
negotiations, a key concern for many Democrats.
The aide said the bill would add a new step by requiring the
House of Representatives and Senate committees responsible for
trade to vote to certify trade agreements meet the objectives
set by Congress before going to a yes-or-no floor vote.
Wyden told reporters he wanted to "get trade done right" but
gave no indication of the likelihood of a deal.
Unions and trade critics rallied on Capitol Hill on
Wednesday against the bill and the vote is still expected to be
close as 25 House Republicans have already expressed concern
about fast-track, along with 162 Democrats, a total of 187 of
432 current House members.
Hatch said talks were also continuing over extending aid for
workers who lost their jobs due to trade. A Republican aide said
there were "a number of issues" still in discussion, including
details of trade adjustment assistance.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by David
Brunnstrom; Editing by Will Dunham and Cynthia Osterman)