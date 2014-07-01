(Adds U.S. Commerce Department comment in last paragraph)
WASHINGTON, July 1 The U.S. arm of German solar
manufacturer SolarWorld AG asked the Commerce
Department on Tuesday to look into claims of cyber-spying by
Chinese military officers as part of a trade dispute over
imports of solar products from China.
The United States charged five Chinese military officers in
May and accused them of hacking into American companies, among
them SolarWorld's U.S. arm, to steal trade secrets.
One hacker is alleged to have stolen cost and pricing
information from SolarWorld in 2012, when the company was
engaged in a trade dispute over Chinese competitors selling
goods in the U.S. market below their cost of production.
SolarWorld said the spying had a direct bearing on a current
trade case over whether Chinese manufacturers are sidestepping
the duties imposed after the 2012 dispute was decided in its
favor.
"The focus of much of the alleged cyber theft was related to
SolarWorld's trade remedy cases against Chinese solar
manufacturers," the company said in a petition to the U.S.
Department of Commerce.
"All evidence suggests, therefore, that the information
alleged to have been stolen has a direct bearing on the
department's ongoing investigation."
SolarWorld said Commerce should ask Chinese authorities for
all documents about SolarWorld's trade cases obtained by the
hackers, a list of entities who received the information
together with a timeline and any communication between the
hackers and Chinese solar companies.
"The department is aware that SolarWorld made a filing today
and will carefully review SolarWorld's submission before
determining what further steps are appropriate," a Commerce
official said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills, Sandra Maler
and Cynthia Osterman)