Britain's FTSE slips as WPP, miners weigh, but posts weekly gain
* Shawbrook spikes after private equity acquisition offer (Updates at close)
WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday launched one of its biggest trade investigations in years into charges that manufacturers in South Korea, India and seven other countries are selling steel pipe used by oil and natural gas producers at unfairly low prices in the United States.
Imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from the nine countries totaled nearly $1.8 billion in 2012, more than double their total in 2010, as rising U.S. oil and natural gas production have increased demand for the pipe. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
* Shawbrook spikes after private equity acquisition offer (Updates at close)
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
BAGHDAD, March 3 Five children and two women are receiving treatment for exposure to chemical agents near the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Islamic State is fighting U.S.-backed Iraqi forces, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.